Ratlam District Collector Terminated The Services Of Four Probationary Patwaris Posted In Rural Tehsil

Ratlam/Alot (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Ajay Katesaria terminated the services of four probationary patwaris posted in Ratlam Rural Tehsil with immediate effect. The officials are Ankit Gupta, Shailendra Pratap Rathore, Saurabh Purohit and Yashwardhan Sharma.

The decision was taken after reviewing their performance during the probation period, including progress under the Swamitva Yojana, discharge of assigned responsibilities and compliance with instructions issued by senior officers.

The Revenue Department is conducting a time-bound campaign for the execution and registration of ownership rights records under the Swamitva Yojana. Patwaris are responsible for beneficiary verification, processing applications, updating relevant records and completing assigned tasks within prescribed timelines.

During the review, the concerned patwaris were found to have not achieved the expected progress against targets or satisfactorily discharged their responsibilities. The services were terminated under applicable probation provisions and appointment conditions.

The tehsildar, Ratlam Rural, has been directed to take charge of government records and responsibilities immediately.

Patwari Association halts online revenue work

Threatens to launch indefinite strike

The Madhya Pradesh Patwari Association has intensified its protest following the termination of four probationary patwaris in Ratlam. On Wednesday, patwaris across the state, including Ratlam, stopped online revenue work and logged out of government WhatsApp groups following the association's call.

Ratlam District Patwari Association president Gopal Rawat said patwaris do not oppose the Swamitva Yojana but object to their role as executors under the scheme. The association said patwaris already perform around 56 departmental tasks, including PM Kisan and Farmer Registry.

The association raised concerns over errors in names, property areas and boundaries in Swamitva records. It also claimed that some houses have been registered in two different names and that property maps are unavailable in hard or soft copies.

The association has demanded reversal of the four terminations in Ratlam and suspensions in other districts. Rawat warned that patwaris would boycott all work and begin an indefinite strike from Thursday if the actions are not withdrawn.