Ratlam Development Authority Office-Bearers Meet CM Mohan Yadav Residence Bhopal | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya pradesh): Newly appointed president, vice president and members of the Ratlam Development Authority (RDA) met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his residence in Bhopal on Wednesday to express gratitude for their appointments.

The delegation extended a traditional welcome and felicitated the Chief Minister during the visit.

MSME Minister Chetanya Kasyap was also present. Yadav said governance is guided by the principle that intentions receive proportionate blessings. He said Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a model of public welfare through good governance and that development continues across the state under the vision of “Virasat se Vikas”.

He further said the government remains committed to public service and welfare under the principle of “True Promises, Concrete Action”.

RDA president Manohar Porwal, vice president Govind Kakani and Praveen Soni, along with members Rajendrasingh Goyal, Rajendra Maurya, Dheeraj Vyas, Rakhi Vyas and Kiran Mahavar, were present.

Mayor Prahlad Patel and BJP district president Pradeep Upadhyay was also present. Earlier, the delegation visited the state BJP office and met BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal. The delegation felicitated him and thanked him for their appointments.