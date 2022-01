Ratlam: COVID-19 patient, friends do party in containment zone home, booked

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A COVID-19 patient and his friends were found partying in a containment zone home in Ratlam city in Madhya Pradesh, after which they were booked for outbreak norms' violation, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place in a house in Nirala Nagar that had been declared a containment zone after the man in question had tested positive for the infection, Tehsildar Gopal Soni said.

"We received information on Sunday that the COVID-19 positive man and his friends were partying in the house. We sent an inspection team there and all those partying in the house were admitted in a COVID care centre," he said.

They were booked under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) for violation of preventive orders by the Industrial Area police station, the official added.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 03:02 PM IST