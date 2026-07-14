Ratlam Collector Reshuffles 15 Revenue Officers, Immediate Postings Announced | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Misha Singh on Tuesday issued orders for the posting of 15 Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars in the district, bringing major changes in the revenue department.

The orders were issued after the recent transfer of seven Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars and have been implemented with immediate effect.

Under the new arrangement, Kulbhushan Sharma has been transferred from Sailana to Ratlam city (including the western area), while Manish Jain has been posted from Bajana to Alot and Shivgarh.

Pankaj Pancholi has been transferred from Alot to Jaora, and Vandana Kirade from Raoti to Alot.

Devendra Kumar Bagde has been posted from Pipaloda to Bajana, Savita Chauhan to Raoti, and Mahendra Singh Bagri to Tappa Namli.

Several Naib Tehsildars have also received new assignments. Pinky Sathe has been posted to Pipaloda from East Ratlam City, Ashish Upadhyay to East Ratlam City from Namli and Shraddha Trivedi to Barwada from Kalukheda.

Bhagwan Singh Thakur has been assigned to Dohar from Barwada, while Prachi Gaikwad has been posted to Kalukheda.

After promotion, Karamchand Dodiyar has been given charge of Executive Magistrate Ratlam (Rural), and Suresh Krishnamane has been assigned Executive Magistrate Jaora.

Tehsildar Pratima Bhavsar will hold the additional charge of Tappa Bilpank. Mehboob Ali Shah will continue handling the Nazul branch and land resource management responsibilities.