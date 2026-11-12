Ratlam Collector Orders Strict E-Office Implementation To Prevent File Delays |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ajay Katesaria has directed all government offices in the district to implement the e-office system effectively, ensuring transparency, accountability and faster decision-making.

He instructed officials to avoid unnecessary comments, lengthy note sheets and repeated correspondence that delay file disposal. Note sheets must clearly mention essential facts, relevant rules, previous action and the proposed decision.

Katesaria emphasised that every file should specify the decision sought. Instead of vague expressions such as 'subject to approval' or 'subject to acceptance', officials must submit proposals directly for approval or orders.

He also directed departments to avoid creating multiple files on the same subject. Related correspondence and decisions should be maintained in a single e-file, with documents uploaded at designated locations and proper page references recorded.

In financial matters, officials must mention approval limits, budget provisions and applicable rules. Departments have also been instructed to process correspondence digitally and upload orders and letters directly in PDF format.

The collector clarified that e-office was not merely about digitising paper files but improving administrative efficiency, transparency and clarity in decision-making.

All office heads have been directed to ensure strict compliance and arrange necessary training for officers and employees.