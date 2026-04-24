Ratlam Civic Body Clears Encroachments In Busy Markets To Ease Traffic

Market encroachments cleared In Ratlam | FP Photos

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Municipal Corporation, Ratlam, conducted a major anti-encroachment drive, clearing both temporary and permanent encroachments from the city’s busiest market areas to ease frequent traffic congestion on Thursday. The operation was carried out under the direction of Municipal Commissioner Anil Bhana following repeated public complaints.

Municipal teams began the drive early Thursday morning, covering key stretches from Nolaipura commercial hub to Ganesh Devari and adjoining market zones. Officials removed goods placed on roads, along with temporary stalls and permanent structures occupying public space. After clearance, blocked drainage lines became visible and road width was significantly restored.

Commissioner Anil Bhana said that roads are meant for public movement and the corporation is committed to restoring free passage. He added that similar drives had been conducted in nearby markets two days earlier.

Mayor Prahlad Patel urged traders to voluntarily remove encroachments to avoid strict action and penalties. The initiative received public support, with citizens and shoppers demanding continued enforcement.