Ratlam: Children up to 5 yrs of age to get polio drops on February 27

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A polio awareness rally was taken out here today to create awareness about the pulse polio drive to take place on February 27 in which 2,11,080 children of up to five years of age will be administered polio drops in the district.

Chief Medical and Health officer Dr Prabhakar Nanaware informed that all preparations for the drive have been completed. A total of 1716 teams comprising 3,446 employees have been formed for administering polio drops at 1192 booths in the district.

In India, the last case of polio was found in 2011 at Kolkata but as polio cases have been found in neighbouring countries precaution has become essential and therefore every child up to the age of five years will be administered polio drops, informed district vaccination officer Dr Varsha Kuril.

The awareness rally started from the District Hospital and after passing through Saharsarai area returned to the District Hospital.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 09:46 PM IST