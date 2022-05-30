Ratlam: BJP to hold organisational activities on 8 years of Modi government

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): On completion of 8 years by the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP on Monday organised a meeting and announced that it will hold organisational activities in the district until June 13.

Addressing the meeting, BJP district unit president Rajendra Singh Lunera said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India established itself as a superpower. He said 'Modiji ke 8 saal bemisal'. District BJP vice president Mahesh Soni gave detailed information about the service and organisational activities that will take place during fortnightly celebrations of the completion of eight years by the Union Government.

A rally will be organised on June 10 at the district headquarter and a public meeting will be held in the evening at the Raniji Ka Mandir corner. All MLAs and former MLAs of the party will visit their constituencies to meet the locals. At least 75 hours will be spent by all present and past MLAs of the party while meeting people during the period in their respective assembly areas, BJP media in-charge Arun Rao informed.