Ratlam: 50 stolen mobile phones recovered, returned to owners

The stolen mobile phones. | Representational/FPJ

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 50 stolen or missing mobile phones which were recently recovered by the Ratlam district cyber crime police were handed over to their owners by the district superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Tiwari on Wednesday. He also announced a cash prize of rupees 5, 000 to the cyber team for this.

Based on the instruction of SP, police investigated cases of stolen/missing mobile phones and traced them with the help of the district cyber team. Mobile phones have been recovered from different areas of the state. According to SP, the value of the stolen mobiles is approximately Rs 10 lakh.

On this occasion, the Ratlam cyber team gave special training to the people who visited the police station to claim their phones on how to prevent online fraud. Notably, Rtalam police are continuously running a campaign to find stolen/missing phones of people.