Ratlam: 19 pvt hospitals given 3 days to apply for fire NOC

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) has issued notices to 19 private hospitals to obtain fire NOC immediately.

SDM and commissioner RMC Abhishek Gehlot carried out an inspection of private hospitals along with officials of RMC to verify fire safety arrangements in case of fire. As per information, Ratlam city has 26 private hospitals and only seven of them have got fire NOC while the other 19 have not yet obtained fire NOC.

According to RMC information, notices have been issued to all 19 hospitals to apply for fire NOC within three days.

After the Jabalpur incident, RMC has also carried out fire safety inspections in the private hospitals in the city. As per information, when the inspection of a private hospital was carried out in Shastri Nagar area by RMC officials it was found that fire safety equipment was installed but no fire NOC was obtained by the hospital. Instructions were also issued to widen the exit gates of the hospital.