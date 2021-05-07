Ratlam: 10-bed isolation centre being set up at panchayat level to combat Covid in Alot tehsil

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): Owing to surge in Covid cases, administration is now setting up isolation centres for patients at panchayat level. These centres will accommodate patients with initial symptoms so that they don’t infect others.

The decision has been taken due to increasing corona cases in rural areas and the government’s efforts to arrange for preliminary treatment at village level. Alot janpad panchayat CEO Radhakrishna Waktavriya said scretaries of 90 village panchayats have been instructed for the same.

Sherpur village sarpanch Ashraf Multani said 10-bed isolation centre has been set up in Higher Secondary School campus. Multani said arrangements for lights, sanitation, and food for patients have been made.

Besides, a 10-bed temporary Covid-19 centre has been set up in Negrun village panchayat. Sarpanch Kaludas Bairagi said the whole village was cleaned on Thursday and the residential areas were sanitised.