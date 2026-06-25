Ration Shop Sealed Over Black Marketing Allegations In Jhabua | FP photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The Food and Civil Supplies Department sealed a Public Distribution System (PDS) ration shop in Karadawad village of Petlawad tehsil on Wednesday night after an inquiry found alleged irregularities following complaints of black marketing of government food grains.

The action followed a complaint by local resident Raju Ganawa, who alleged that PDS salesman Nilesh Seenam and his associates threatened him after he recorded a video of government ration sacks being loaded into a private tempo on Tuesday night.

Ganawa claimed they abused him, attempted to snatch his mobile phone, pelted stones and repeatedly threatened to kill him unless he deleted the video. He later submitted a written complaint to the Petlawad SDM seeking protection.

Several villagers, including Dinesh Singad, alleged they had not received ration for the past two months despite completing KYC verification through the POS machine.

They claimed officials collected beneficiaries' thumb impressions but failed to distribute food grains, alleging that the stock was diverted to the open market.

Junior Food Supply Officer Suresh Tomar inspected the ration shop, recorded statements, seized the POS machine and sealed the outlet.

He said the department had prepared a detailed inquiry report and forwarded it to senior authorities for further action.