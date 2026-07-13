Rare IgG4 Disease Can Mimic Cancer, Experts Warn At Indore Conference | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A rare autoimmune condition known as IgG4-Related Disease (IgG4-RD) can closely resemble cancer by causing tumour-like swellings in different parts of the body, making early and accurate diagnosis crucial, experts said at a national conference in Indore on Sunday.

The IgG4-RD 2026 Conference, held at the Brilliant Convention Centre, brought together more than 20 experts from India, Japan, Italy and other countries, along with nearly 350 doctors.

The conference featured four scientific sessions, more than 50 research papers, case presentations and panel discussions on the latest advances in diagnosis and treatment.

Conference organiser Dr Saurabh Malviya said IgG4-RD is a rare immune-mediated disease in which abnormal levels of the IgG4 antibody trigger inflammation and fibrosis in multiple organs, including the pancreas, kidneys, heart, eyes, salivary glands and pituitary gland.

He said the tumour-like masses caused by the disease are often mistaken for cancer, leading to unnecessary surgeries, although many patients can be treated successfully with medication if the condition is diagnosed correctly.

Professor Hisanori Umehara of Japan described IgG4-RD as a systemic disease that can affect several organs simultaneously.

He said treatment options include steroids, immunosuppressive drugs and biological therapies such as rituximab.

Dr Rohini Samant of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital urged doctors to consider IgG4-RD in patients with unexplained swellings or multi-organ involvement, saying timely diagnosis can prevent permanent organ damage.

Experts stressed that greater awareness among physicians particularly general practitioners, ENT specialists and other non-rheumatology disciplines is essential for early detection and appropriate treatment of the uncommon but potentially serious disease.