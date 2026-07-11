Apartment Projects In Developed Colonies To Attract New Indore Municipal Corporation Charges | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major setback to builders, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is now going to levy shelter and development charges on apartment, multi-unit and group housing projects coming up on plots in already developed colonies.

As per sources, municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal issued an order on June 30 directing that such projects will now be treated as "colonies" under the amended Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956, and the Madhya Pradesh Municipal (Colony Development) Rules, 2021.

The sources said that if a coloniser or landowner constructs apartments or multi-unit buildings on plots in an existing colony for sale or transfer, the project will require colony development permission.

Developers will have to pay the prescribed development permission fee and shelter charges before building permission is granted.

The sources claimed that the decision is based on legal opinion and provisions introduced through amendments notified on Sept 1, 2021.

The revenue generated from these charges would be utilised for housing projects for economically weaker sections (EWS) and low-income groups (LIG), as well as the development of slum areas.

An officer, on condition of anonymity, said that the new norms would safeguard buyers by ensuring compliance with statutory requirements applicable to colony development projects.

As per the information, the order will be applicable to building permissions issued after the 2021 rules came into force.

These permissions will be reviewed. If any difference is found in the fees deposited by developers, the balance amount will be recovered from the concerned coloniser.

In all such cases, colony development permission under the 2021 rules will be mandatory before building permission is issued under the Madhya Pradesh Bhumi Vikas Rules, Indore Development Plan-2021 and other applicable regulations.