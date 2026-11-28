Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rare coins from the Holkar dynasty, tracing the monetary history of the erstwhile Indore State, emerged as the main attraction at the second Malwa Mudra Mahotsav, which began at the Basketball Complex on Friday. Organised by the Indore Coin Collectors Society, the three-day exhibition will conclude on November 29.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Richard Holkar, scion of the erstwhile Indore royal family, by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Renowned numismatist Shailendra Bhandare from Oxford University attended the programme as the chief guest.

One of the major attractions was the exceptionally rare coin collection of late senior numismatist Daulal Johri, displayed by his son Sanjay Daulal Johri. The collection features coins issued during the reigns of Holkar rulers, from the dynasty's first ruler to its last, offering visitors an insight into the monetary and political history of the erstwhile princely state.

Noted Central Indian historian Zafar Ansari was specially honoured by Richard Holkar for his contribution to documenting the history of the Holkar state and Indore over more than three decades, as well as preserving historical heritage.

The Holkar Cultural Centre, Maheshwar, also recognised his contribution by presenting him with a silver commemorative coin featuring Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. Rishi Pagnis of the centre was present on the occasion. Society president Lokesh Khabia presented Richard Holkar with a commemorative memento featuring two coins bearing the portrait of Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar II.

Coin collectors from different cities across the country participated in the exhibition and displayed their collections. Visitors also brought their old coins for expert assessment to understand their authenticity and estimated market value.

The organisers cautioned people against misleading claims circulating on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram about the value of old coins. They urged collectors not to fall prey to fraudulent buyers and online scams.