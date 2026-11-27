Indore Weekend Events: If your weekend plans are still undecided, Indore is offering plenty of options to make it a memorable one! From Harrdy Sandhu’s live performance to Vaibhav Karan’s stand-up comedy shows and open-mic sessions, Indore has an exciting calendar lined up for November 28 and 29. The upcoming weekend offers entertainment for different moods and interests.

Here are events to explore in Indore this weekend.

1. Harrdy Sandhu Concert Indore

One of the major musical attractions this weekend is Harrdy Sandhu's live performance at BGI Timelapse 2026 on november 29 . Fans can enjoy his famous Punjabi tracks and Bollywood hits this Sunday. The concert will begin at 8 pm and will continue for hours. Tickets are priced at 699 /-onwards.

Date: Sunday, November 29

Venue: Sushila Devi Bansal College, Indore



2. Music & Masala Fest

Music and food enthusiasts can head to Phoenix Citadel on Saturday to enjoy the taste of Music and Masala Fest Indore .The festival will feature live music, food stalls and performances spanning Bollywood, Pop, Indie and Desi hip-hop. The fest will start at 2 pm on 28 November and tickets are priced at 499/- onwards.

Date: Saturday, November 28

Venue: Phoenix Citadel, Malharganj, Indore, Madhya Pradesh

3. Finding Love, A Comedy Show by Vaibhav Karn

Comedy fans can catch Vaibhav Karn performing his solo show, Finding Love, at Cafe Terazza on Saturday. The performance explores his journey of falling in love through humorous observation. Comedy lovers are invited to fill their evenings with laughter. The show will begin at 7 pm. Tickets are priced at 249/- onwards.

Date: Saturday, November 28

Venue: Terazza Veg Kitchen, Airen Heights, Behind Pakiza Mall, Indore



4. Mohsick & Minus – Bolly-Afro Percussion

For those looking for high-energy musical evening, Mohsick & Minus are bringing their Bolly-Afro experience to One Commune on November 28. The performance will blend Bollywood hits with Afro beats and live percussion. Tickets are priced at 1000/- onwards.

Date: Saturday, November 28 (8:30 pm onwards)

Venue: One8 Commune, Vijay Nagar, Indore



5. Indore Open Mic

Poetiyapa is organising an open mic event at Comedy Cottage on November 29 , which will provide a platform for emerging performers to showcase their talent and creativity. Poetry, singing, storytelling, rap and stand-up comedy will share the stage at the Indore Open Mic starting 11 am onwards. Tickets are priced at 99/- for the audience and 399/- for the performers.

Date: Sunday, 29 November

Venue: Comedy Cottage & Events, Anoop Nagar, Indore



6. Ab Hai Aapki Baari – Inder Sahani Comedy Show

Comedian Inder Sahani will bring his interactive comedy show, Ab Aapki Hai Baari to Studio XO. The performance comes with spontaneous humour, audience interaction and comedy. The show will begin at 6 pm on November 29. Tickets are priced at 799/- onwards.

Date: Sunday, November 29

Venue: Studio XO, 3rd Floor, A Block, 302–304, High Street Apollo, Niranjanpur, Indore