Rare 'Baby Inside Baby' Case In Indore As Doctors Remove Undeveloped Twin Foetus From 30-Day-Old Infant | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an extremely rare medical case, doctors at Super Speciality Hospital successfully operated on a 30-day-old infant who had an undeveloped twin foetus inside his abdomen. The foetus had developed two arms, two legs, genitalia and part of a spinal column. A team from the hospital's paediatric surgery department performed the complex surgery lasting around three-and-a-half to four hours.

The infant, Ayansh, is the son of Kunal Verma and Deepmala, residents of Juni Indore. Doctors had suspected the abnormality during the eighth month of pregnancy. After his birth, the family brought him to Super Speciality Hospital, where specialists decided to operate following examinations.

Rare condition found in one in five lakh births

The rare congenital condition, medically known as foetus-in-foetu, occurs in approximately one in five lakh live births. Commonly described as a 'baby inside a baby' it develops when one twin fails to develop normally during early pregnancy and becomes enclosed within the body of the other developing twin Also called a parasitic twin, the enclosed foetus may develop bones, limbs, a spinal structure and rudimentary organs but cannot survive independently.

80% of cases occur behind the abdomen

Around 80% of cases occur in the retroperitoneal space, behind the abdominal cavity. Rarely, the condition may also occur in the brain, neck, mediastinum or lower spinal region.

The presence of a spinal structure surrounded by developing organs is a key diagnostic feature. Doctors can suspect the condition through prenatal sonography, while ultrasound, CT scans and MRI help establish its location and structure after birth. Complete surgical removal is the standard treatment, and the condition is generally benign following successful removal.

Team of 12 specialists conducts surgery

The surgical team was led by paediatric surgery department head Dr Ashok Laddha and included Dr Brijesh Lahoti, Dr Manish Kumar Jaulya, Dr Aditi Sharma, Dr Aishwarya Khare and Dr Kartikeya Jain.

Anaesthesia specialists Dr Deepti Saxena, Dr Soumya Sethia, Dr Shreya Chourasia, Dr Prateek Rajankar and Dr Shraddha Chourasia assisted in the procedure.

Following surgery, doctors shifted the infant to the department's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for specialised monitoring. Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria and hospital superintendent Dr DK Sharma also supported the treatment.

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