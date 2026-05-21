Rare 12th-Century Sun Idol Transforms Afzalpur Into 'Surya Nagari' As Calls Grow For Dignified Installation | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A rare 12th-century Sun idol unearthed in Afzalpur village has transformed the locality into a regional focal point known as Surya Nagari, yet the unique sculpture still awaits a dignified installation site matching its historical and spiritual importance.

Historians and residents are demanding a more prominent location for the intact antiquity, which currently sits inside a local temple sanctum.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, former Home Minister Kailash Chawla and archaeologist Kailash Chandra Pandey have reviewed details of the sculpture to discuss its conservation. The artefact features intricate carvings and a divine facial expression characteristic of the Chandela period.

Educationist Deevilal Sunarthi said workers unearthed the idol during excavation work in May 2014 in the new settlement area of Afzalpur. Since then, the remarkable sculpture has drawn devotees and foreign visitors from across the country to witness its form and offer prayers.

The village boasts a rich archaeological heritage, with the district archaeological museum preserving several ancient sculptures and relics recovered from the site. Scattered temple remains and memorial pillars indicate that the region once functioned as a major cultural centre.