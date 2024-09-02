 Rapido Rider Held For Rape In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreRapido Rider Held For Rape In Indore

Rapido Rider Held For Rape In Indore

He took her in his car towards IIM and made physical relationship with her on pretext of marriage.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 02:45 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman working in an event management company was allegedly raped by a Rapido rider on pretext of marriage.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that a 38-year-old woman lodged a complaint with Rau police stating that she worked in an event management company and had to visit Ratlam for work on June 7.

She hired a Rapido bike taxi and rider Ankit Patidar dropped her at the bus stand. Later, the victim received a call from the accused and a friendship developed between them.

The accused also took Rs 2.50 lakh from the victim during the relationship. He took her in his car towards IIM and made physical relationship with her on pretext of marriage. Later, the accused reneged on his promise and threatened her.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot & Stabbed In Nana Peth
Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot & Stabbed In Nana Peth
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh To Be First In Country To Transfer Title With Registry Using Latest Technology; Says...
article-image

The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested him.  In another incident, a youth was booked by Sadar Bazar police for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that an 11-year-old girl lodged a complaint with Sadar Bazar police stating that one Bunty of Juna Risala molested her on Saturday. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of BNS and arrested him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Grand Palanquin Procession Taken Out On 229th Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Death Anniversary In Indore;...

Grand Palanquin Procession Taken Out On 229th Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Death Anniversary In Indore;...

Indore Municipal Corporation Introduces Eco-Friendly Technology To Combat Potholes

Indore Municipal Corporation Introduces Eco-Friendly Technology To Combat Potholes

Indore To Host TiECon For Entrepreneurs, Investors, Start-ups

Indore To Host TiECon For Entrepreneurs, Investors, Start-ups

Indore: Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat Assures Fairness In Ahilya Path Project Amid...

Indore: Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat Assures Fairness In Ahilya Path Project Amid...

Indore: Woman, Youth Lure Toddler, Abduct; While Parents Busy In Buying footwear

Indore: Woman, Youth Lure Toddler, Abduct; While Parents Busy In Buying footwear