Rapido Rider Held For Rape In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman working in an event management company was allegedly raped by a Rapido rider on pretext of marriage.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that a 38-year-old woman lodged a complaint with Rau police stating that she worked in an event management company and had to visit Ratlam for work on June 7.

She hired a Rapido bike taxi and rider Ankit Patidar dropped her at the bus stand. Later, the victim received a call from the accused and a friendship developed between them.

The accused also took Rs 2.50 lakh from the victim during the relationship. He took her in his car towards IIM and made physical relationship with her on pretext of marriage. Later, the accused reneged on his promise and threatened her.

The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested him. In another incident, a youth was booked by Sadar Bazar police for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that an 11-year-old girl lodged a complaint with Sadar Bazar police stating that one Bunty of Juna Risala molested her on Saturday. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of BNS and arrested him.