Ranthambore Express Halted After Smoke Erupts From The General Coach In Alot | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped passengers on the Indore-Bhagat Ki Kothi Ranthambore Express on Thursday after sparks and smoke were seen emanating from the wheels of a general coach near Luni-Richa station in Ratlam district. No injuries or casualties were reported.

The incident occurred around 9:45 am on Thursday when Ranthambore Express (12465) from Indore to Jodhpur was passing through Luni-Richa station. Railway officials said the loco pilot applied emergency brakes, after which smoke started billowing from beneath a general coach at the rear of the train.

As the train halted, passengers scrambled out of the coach with their luggage and moved onto the adjacent tracks. Videos surfaced on social media from the spot showed a large number of passengers standing between the tracks after someone raised an alarm about a fire.

Preliminary findings indicated that it may have been caused by the emergency brake application. A technical team of the Railways reached the site upon receiving information. The train was inspected and allowed to proceed after a halt of about 20 minutes.

The stoppage also affected rail operations on the up line. The Avadh Express, which was following the Ranthambore Express, remained halted for some time, while other trains on the route experienced delays.

Railway authorities have initiated a technical review of the incident. Officials said the prompt response by train staff helped avert a possible major accident and restore normal operations.

Notably, a massive fire broke out in an air-conditioned coach of a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express between Vikramgarh Alot and Luni Richha stations. The fire erupted around 5:15 am in the B-1 coach, which was carrying 68 passengers. It also damaged the second luggage-cum-guard van (SLR) attached behind the B-1 coach.