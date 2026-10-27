Ranji Trophy 2026-27: MP Vs Bihar, Saksham Purohit And Yash Dubey Put On 146 Runs After Saransh Jain's 7/40 Destroys Bihar Batting | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh stamped their authority over Bihar with a devastating bowling display followed by a commanding batting effort, reaching 261/3 in 57 overs after skittling their opponents for just 99.

The star with the ball was Saransh Jain, who tore through Bihar’s batting line-up with a magnificent 7/40 from 13 overs. Avesh Khan struck twice early as Bihar collapsed to 1/2 before Saransh took complete control.

Only Mangal Mahrour, who scored 42 off 87 balls, offered sustained resistance. Kumar Kartikeya claimed the final wicket to finish with 1/20.

Purohit, Dubey punish Bihar

MP then turned the screw with the bat.

Yash Dubey struck an attacking 84 off 94 balls, hitting 11 fours, while wicketkeeper-batter Saksham Purohit anchored the innings with an unbeaten 113 off 166 balls.

The pair added 146 runs for the opening wicket, wiping out Bihar’s total without losing a wicket.

Bihar briefly fought back when Amod Yadav removed Chanchal Rathore for 28 and Shubham Sharma for a duck in the same over, leaving MP at 206/3.

But Purohit remained rock solid and found support from skipper Rajat Patidar, unbeaten on 21, as MP stretched their advantage to 162 runs.

BRIEF SCORES

Bihar Innings - 99 all out in 30.3 overs (Mangal Mahrour 42; Saransh Jain 7/40, Avesh Khan 2/13) Vs Madhya Pradesh Innings - 261 for loss of three wickets in 57 overs (Saksham Purohit 113 not out, Yash Dubey 84, Chanchal Rathore 28, Rajat Patidar 21*; Amod Yadav 2/25)

MP led by 162 runs

NUMBERS GAME

Saransh took seven of Bihar’s 10 wickets, accounting for 70% of the dismissals.

Purohit and Dubey’s 146-run opening stand alone was 47 runs more than Bihar’s entire innings total.