Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar assumes charge as Mandsaur Municipality president

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 10:19 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The newly elected Municipality president Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar and vice-president Namrata Pritesh Chawla and all the newly elected corporators assumed charge here on Saturday.

Chief Municipal Officer, Prem Kumar Suman, while handing over the charge to the president, Ramadevi Gurjar, welcomed him on behalf of the officers of the entire municipality.

Gurjar took charge by signing the file of the municipality in the dignified presence of the religious leaders and public representatives and dignitaries who attended the program.

On this occasion, CMO Suman welcomed president Gurjar, vice-president Chawla and all the corporators on behalf of all the officers and employees by presenting flowers and bouquets.

