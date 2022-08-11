Mandsaur cattle showing symptoms of Lumpy virus

Representative Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): After Ratlam district, the cattle of Mandsaur too are now showing increasing symptoms of lumpy virus. Reportedly, 20 cows of Kalyanpura village in Sitamau tehsil are showing signs of the disease. Teams of veterinary department doctors and others have been formed to monitor these cases and to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle.

According to veterinarian Arjun Patidar, for the past two days, cows have been suffering from fever, swelling in legs followed by small cysts all over the body.

Though affected cattle do recover after two week’s treatment, their milk-producing capacity gets reduced. He said that it has been directed that affected cows should be kept separately and not in the herd as the virus is contagious.

He also informed that these cows have been given antibiotic injections and medicines and are showing a positive response to the treatment.