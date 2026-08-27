Raksha Bandhan Special: Sister Donates Part Of Her Liver To Save Brother's Life In MP's Bhikangaon | FP photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): On Rakshabandhan, sisters traditionally tie a sacred thread on their brothers' wrists, praying for their long life. But Neha from Sendhwa gave far more than a thread this year; she gave a part of herself.

By donating a portion of her liver, she brought her brother Sushil Kumar Mangilal Agarwal (55), a resident of Bhikangaon, back from the brink of death, turning this festival into a story of extraordinary sibling love.

Sushil had long been battling a serious liver ailment and doctors eventually declared a transplant his only hope of survival.

As the family grappled with worry, his sister Neha Agarwal (47) stepped forward without a moment's hesitation, choosing to donate part of her own liver.

The transplant took place recently at Medanta-The Medicity Hospital in Gurugram, under liver specialist Dr Arvinder Singh Soin.

Neha's donor surgery alone ran nearly seven hours, part of a complex 12-hour procedure that used advanced robotic technology to remove and transplant a portion of her liver into Sushil. The operation's success turned the family's anxiety into celebration.

Neha's husband Manish and their children Shubhdra, Anushree, Riddhi and Nikunj stood firmly behind her decision, while Sushil's wife Anita, daughter Palak, and son Akshat called her sacrifice nothing short of a blessing.

This Rakshabandhan, Neha proved that a sister's bond can mean giving not just a thread, but her own heart.