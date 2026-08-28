Raksha Bandhan 2026: Emotional Jail Reunions, Rakhi With Cops & Leaders Mark Celebrations Across MP | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): An emotional atmosphere prevailed at Ratlam's Circle Jail on the occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan', as hundreds of women from surrounding districts and cities arrived to tie 'rakhi' on their brothers' wrists and pray for their well-being and early release.

By noon, nearly 500 sisters had performed the ritual, applying 'tilak' and 'roli' and sweetening their brothers' mouths with 'ladoos'.

The event was conducted under the supervision of jail superintendent Laxman Singh Bhadoria and deputy superintendent Brajesh Makwana. Police oversight ensured strict adherence to security protocols.

The BJP organised a Raksha Bandhan programme in Ratlam at the call of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal.

Women tied rakhis to BJP district president Pradeep Upadhyay and guests, while men pledged to protect their sisters. MP Anita Chauhan, Manisha Sharma, Bajrang Purohit, Shailendra Daga and Manohar Porwal attended.

Upadhyay said festivals strengthen culture and relationships. Chauhan described Raksha Bandhan as a symbol of sibling love. Rahul Ranka conducted the programme and Anita Kataria proposed the vote of thanks.

MLA, SP receive 'Raksha Sutra'

NEEMUCH: More than 500 'Brahmavats' and citizens received 'Raksha Sutra' during Raksha Bandhan programmes organised at Brahma Kumaris Rajyoga Sadhana centres across Neemuch district on Friday.

The main programme was held at Sadbhavna Auditorium. Rajyogini Brahmakumari Savita Didi, sub-zone director of the Brahma Kumaris Institute, said 'Raksha Sutra' symbolised protection of the soul from vices and inspired people to give up one evil and adopt one virtue.

Participants applied 'tilak' and pledged to renounce a vice or adopt a virtue. Rajyoga-practising couples also received 'Raksha Sutra'.

MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, SP Rajesh Vyas and other dignitaries received 'Raksha Sutra' from Brahma Kumari sisters. Santosh Chopra, Surendra Sethi, Aditya Malu, councillor Dara Singh, Vineet Patni, SBI manager Sandesh Sain, Jambu Kumar Jain and Vimal Goyal were among those present. 'Prasad' was distributed at the conclusion.

Neemuch Police organised the “Rakhi ka Dhaga, Suraksha ka Wada” programme at Government Rani Laxmibai Girls’ School under Jan Suraksha Yuva Srijan Samvad on Thursday.

SP Rajesh Vyas addressed students on legal awareness, responsible citizenship, safety and access to justice.

Students tied rakhis to police officers, who pledged protection. ASP Hemlata Agrawal and DSP Nikita Singh also attended the event.

Collector reaches out to sickle cell warriors on Raksha Bandhan

JHABUA: Collector Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat and his family celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children affected by sickle cell on Friday.

As a "Sickle Cell Friend", Bharsat visited Hardik Singadia and Rishita Singadia at Dungaradhanna, where the children tied rakhis to him.

He interacted with their families and enquired about treatment and regular care. Sickle cell carriers Payal Vakhala and Vijay Vakhala of Amli Falia were invited to his residence for the celebration.

Bharsat assured families of continued administrative support and urged other "Sickle Cell Friends" to remain in regular contact with associated children and families.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Lord Radha Krishna Sarkar at Rajwada Chowk was exquisitely adorned with precious stones, said temple Mahant Ajay Bairagi and Manish Bairagi. Devika Bairagi adorned the deity with special attire brought from Mathura.

Festival celebrated amid rain deficit, subdued sales

PANSEMAL: Sisters tied Rakhi on their brothers' wrists as markets on Main Road, Jalgaon Road, and near the bus stand remained crowded with sweet and Rakhi shops.

However, shopkeepers reported subdued sales this year due to water shortages, with sweets priced Rs 400 – Rs 1,000 seeing low demand. Sweet shop operators noted prices stayed unchanged despite rising sugar costs.

Pansemal recorded the district's lowest rainfall this year at 231.4 mm, against Sendhwa's highest of 660.5 mm.

Town celebrates rakhi with enthusiasm

PIPALRAWAN: Raksha Bandhan was celebrated with enthusiasm in Pipalrawa and surrounding rural areas on Friday.

Sisters tied rakhis on brothers' wrists, praying for their well-being, while brothers pledged protection and offered gifts.

Markets saw brisk sales of rakhis and sweets, with people of all ages participating and exchanging greetings, both in person and via calls.

Festive markets, family reunions mark celebrations

MEGHNAGAR: Raksha Bandhan was celebrated with traditional fervour across Meghnagar and nearby rural areas.

Sisters applied 'tilak', tied 'rakhis' on their brothers' wrists and prayed for their happiness and prosperity. Brothers presented gifts and pledged affection and protection.

Rural households followed traditional customs, while relatives visited one another throughout the day. Meghnagar markets also witnessed steady crowds at stalls selling 'rakhis', sweets and gifts.

Women tie Rakhi to MLA

NAGDA: Women celebrated Raksha Bandhan at the BJP office by tying 'Raksha Sutra' to MLA Tej Bahadur Singh Chauhan and party leaders.

City board president Vijay Patel, general secretary Daulatram Prajapat, municipal council president Santosh Gehlot and MP representative OP Gehlot attended.

Sisters offered sweets and showered flowers, while leaders sought their blessings by touching their feet. Party workers and women joined the celebration.