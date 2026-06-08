Rajya Sabha Election: Congress Candidate Meenakshi Natarajan Files Nomination | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan filed her nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election here on Monday. The Congress expressed confidence of winning the election.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, state Congress President Jitu Patwari and other leaders accompanied Natarajan as she submitted her nomination papers to Returning Officer Arvind Sharma.

The Congress expressed confidence of winning the seat despite BJP's decision to field Mahesh Kewat late on Sunday, ahead of the last day of filing nominations.

It is a fight between Gandhian ideology and BJP's divisive politics: Meenakshi

Talking to media persons, Natarajan said, “BJP often uses such opportunities to try to poach MLAs and weaken democracy. But this time, their ploy will fail in Madhya Pradesh.”

Congress chief Patwari attacked BJP, saying, “On one hand, BJP brings the Women's Reservation Bill. On the other hand, when a woman tries to participate in an election, they oppose it. This is the real face of the BJP. Our candidate will win 500%.”

Singhar expressed confidence in Congress's victory in Rajya Sabha polls and said that the BJP's decision to field a candidate against Congress would be a “fight between Gandhiji's ideology and that of Nathuram Godse.”

Natrajan’s properties

In an affidavit submitted to the Returning Officer, she stated that she has Rs 35,000 in cash. In multiple deposits across banks, she has Rs 1.35 crore in bank deposits, fixed deposits and 100 grams of gold jewellery.

She also owns a car. However, she does not have immovable property like a house or agricultural land. She lives on her pension and the interest earned on the deposits.

She completed postgraduation in MSc (Biochemistry) from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore. She also obtained an LLB degree from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore.