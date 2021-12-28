Rajpur: Two held for cheating building material supplier

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two members of a gang accused of duping iron rod traders were arrested while one more accused is still on the run.

Maa Ambe building material supplier Dinesh Kushwaha alleged that four persons ordered 27 quintal of iron rods on December 20, 2021 and promised to pay the remaining amount after two days.

Kushwaha supplied the material but realised the con when he went to the spot of the construction on Rangaon road. He then lodged a complaint against four persons for duping him of iron rods worth Rs 1,50,0000 on December 24. A case was registered against them under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

A probe by town inspector Rajesh Yadav and his team revealed that the accused are from Khandwa. Police nabbed the two accused Harpreet Singh, 32 and Mahesh, 38 after searching for them for two days. Iron rods worth Rs 1,21,800 and a pick-up bearing registration number MP41GA2099 were seized.

