Rajpur: Gambling den in forest area busted, 8 arrested 

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police raided a gambling den deep inside a forest area of Rajpur town on Friday and arrested 8 accused. All accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Gambling Act.

As per further information, the superintendent of police Barwani Deepak Kumar Shukla has given instructions to step up vigil to prevent illegal gambling dens in the district. A special team was constituted under the guidance of additional superintendent of police, RD Prajapati.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team along with SDOP Rajpur Rohit Alawa and in-charge of police station, Rajpur Yashwant Badole conducted a raid on a gambling den on the outskirts of Rajpurand arrested as many as eight gamblers on Friday. Those arrested have been identified as Gyanchand, Jitendra, Gyaneshwar, Anar Singh, Nilesh, Bhagwan, Hemraj and Hiralal. The police also seized cash worth Rs 17,4700, 6 motorcycles and 5 mobile phones from the possession of the accused. A show cause notice was given to station in-charge Thikri Ajay Rajoria and beat in-charge Souni Sanjay Gurjar and beat constable. Robbery, looting, illegal liquor trading and gambling is increasing in the area.