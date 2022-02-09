Rajpur: Farmers demand release of water for irrigation, lock PHE office in protest

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers from Rajpur and its adjoining villages are facing major problems these days, courtesy irregularities prevailing in the water resource department. Farmers said that none of the responsible officials listen to their plight.

Farmers demanding the release of water from Jalgon pond, put the lock on the gate of the public health engineering (PHE) department on Tuesday and staged a protest.

Farmers claimed that even after having enough water in the pond, water is not being given for irrigation. The crops are on the verge of drying up. Complaints were also made to the collector and SDM and senior officers in this regard, but no one listened to them and they were forced to put a lock on the PHE office to draw attention to their plight.

Notably, Free Press has already pointed out how the executive engineer travels 100 kilometres from Khargone by government vehicle. Sub-divisional officer Vijay Dudve also does not live in Rajpur, even though he is posted there.

Farmers are very upset as no one is there in the office. Due to the political influence of these officers, no action is taken against them.

