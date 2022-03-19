Rajgarh: Main accused, one other arrested in Golu Jhunje Murder Case

Rajgarh/ Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rajgarh police and the cyber team have caught two more accused in the Bhupendra alias Golu Jhunje murder case. So far seven out of nine accused who shot dead Golu, have been arrested and search for remaining two accused is going on, informed cyber crime in-charge Trilok Singh Bais.

According to information, a police team arrested the main accused Vikas Kamble and Nitin Makwana from Mangot Fanta. They were waiting for bus a there in a bid to escape to Gujarat. On receiving a tip-off, the police cordoned the area and arrested them. Police recovered a pistol from their possession.

Dhar Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 on each of them. Earlier, Golu was shot dead by Vikas and his accomplice on March 11 late in the evening.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Kashmir files triggers row between bureaucrat and politicians in state

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 10:17 PM IST