Bhopal: Kashmir files triggers row between bureaucrat and politicians in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The debate started by the movie Kashmir Files has triggered a row in Madhya Pradesh between a bureaucrat and BJP politicians.

IAS Niyaz Khan, late Friday tweeted that “Kashmir File shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of large numbers of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of the country.”

Continuing with his tweet, IAS wrote that he was thinking to write a book to show the massacre of Muslims on different occasions so that a movie like Kashmir Files could be produced by some producer, so that the pain and suffering of minorities could be brought before Indians.

Senior BJP leader and former media in-charge Govind Maloo, reacted and tweeted that more films need to be made on barbarism of extremists and Pakistanis to show IAS of Madhya Pradesh cadre, Niyaz Khan. Hindus never were so barbaric to Muslims, so how could a film be made. This IAS is fuming as facts have come out through the movie Kashmir Files, wrote Maloo on twitter.

Niyaz Khan is currently posted as deputy secretary at the PWD department. He has authored seven books and has also filed a case against renowned filmmaker Prakash Jha on charges of copying his story from the novel ‘Untold Secrets of my Ashram.’

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 12:46 PM IST