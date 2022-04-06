Rajgarh: Civic body officials stage sit-in-dharna over slow pace of road construction

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Various civic body officials including the city council president on Wednesday staged a sit-in-dharna over the slow pace and stalling of the construction works of the model road. The road is to be built on the Rajgarh old highway at a cost of Rs 3 cr 25 lakh.

Addressing protestors, president Bhanwar Singh Barod frowned at the snail's pace of the construction of the road, whose foundation stone was laid around 8 months ago. He added that contractors had only completed a portion of the road and now the construction work has been suspended with just 10% of the construction work completed. This is causing continued inconvenience to the people.

It is to be noted that the district collector and SDM Bondersingh Kalesh on their visit to the town had expressed resentment over the slow-paced construction works and had reprimanded the contractor ordering him to complete the work within the stipulated time period.

When Free Press tried to contact city council CMO Devbala Piploniya, she refused to answer and disconnected the call.

City council president Bhanwar Singh Barod, vice president Ajay Jaiswal, councillors Dheeraj Borana, Devilal Bhidodia, councillor representative Amar Singh Gundia, Bhadar Singh Sisodia and others also took part in the protest. Scores of people from different walks of life also participated in the protest actively.

