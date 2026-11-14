Rajat Patidar's Madhya Pradesh To Face Sanju Samson's Kerala In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Opener On November 14 | Representative image

Indore / Chandigarh (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh, led by Rajat Patidar, will look to launch their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign on a winning note when they take on Sanju Samson's Kerala at New Chandigarh on November 14.

Both teams enter the contest with identical recent records of two wins and three defeats in their last five matches, promising a keen battle.

GAWLI, ANIKET KEY FOR MP

Harsh Gawli has scored 302 runs in his last 10 matches, averaging 33.56, while aggressive batter Aniket Verma has struck at an impressive 164.38.

Patidar's experience and Avesh Khan's pace will be crucial, with Saransh Jain and Kumar Kartikeya adding depth to the bowling attack.

Shivam Shukla has claimed 17 wickets in 10 matches, while Tripuresh Singh has taken 16.

KERALA PACK A PUNCH

Kerala skipper Sanju Samson brings experience and attacking flair, having scored 275 runs in his last nine matches.

Rohan Kunnummal has been particularly consistent, accumulating 362 runs in 10 matches at an average of 40.22.

With the ball, KM Asif has grabbed 15 wickets in just six matches, making him a major threat to MP's batting lineup.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

MP Recent record

Harsh Gawli 302 runs, avg 33.56

Aniket Verma Strike rate 164.38

Shivam Shukla 17 wickets, economy 7.26

Tripuresh Singh 16 wickets

Kerala Recent record

Rohan Kunnummal 362 runs, avg 40.22

Sanju Samson 275 runs, avg 39.29

KM Asif 5 wickets, economy 6.73

MD Nidheesh 12 wickets

Hridaan Daga, Viraj Arjare And Kapish Agarwal Shine At MP State Ranking Tennis Tournament In Indore

Indore's young tennis talents Hridaan Daga, Viraj Arjare and Kapish Agarwal made winning starts in the Sahil Group III Madhya Pradesh State Ranking Tennis Tournament, advancing to the next qualifying round at Indore Tennis Club on Friday.

Organised under the aegis of the Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association, the tournament witnessed several impressive performances in the boys' Under-14 and men's singles qualifying events.

YOUNG GUNS FIRE ON COURT

In the boys' Under-14 category, Hridaan Daga overcame Vivivansh Mehta 5-3, while Viraj Arjare blanked Aarav Garg 5-0.

Kiyan Bansal also registered a commanding 5-0 victory over Aarush Soni.

Mohammad Ali Khan defeated Khandwa's Suryansh Kanel 5-2, while Reyansh Patel, Samved Joshi and Anukalp Yadav also progressed.

KAPISH POWERS THROUGH

In men's singles qualifying, Kapish Agarwal defeated Vaibhav Patidar 6-3, while Rahasya Bahri, Daksh Jain and Rudraksh Bajaj recorded identical 6-0 victories.

Amit Ganguly beat Vivi Kush Kanjani 6-2, while Shaurya Singhal survived a close 6-5 contest against Rudra Dubey.

Suvigya Chaudhary and Rupesh Sharma also registered victories to advance.

BRIEF RESULTS

Boys’ U-14 - Hridaan Daga beat Vivivansh Mehta 5-3; Viraj Arjare beat Aarav Garg 5-0; Kiyan Bansal beat Aarush Soni 5-0; Mohammad Ali Khan beat Suryansh Kanel 5-2; Reyansh Patel beat Monish Kotiwal 5-1; Samved Joshi beat Advik Goyal 5-2; Anukalp Yadav beat Pranjal Tiwari 5-1.

Men's singles - Rahasya Bahri beat Naman Jain 6-0; Daksh Jain beat Atul Agarwal 6-0; Rudraksh Bajaj beat Shekhar Patil 6-0; Amit Ganguly beat Vivi Kush Kanjani 6-2; Shaurya Singhal beat Rudra Dubey 6-5; Kapish Agarwal beat Vaibhav Patidar 6-3; Suvigya Chaudhary beat Akshay Wadhwani 6-1; Rupesh Sharma beat Deepak Sakale 6-4.