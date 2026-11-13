Report Traffic Violators Through App, Win Weekly Rewards In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Indore can now help traffic police identify motorists violating traffic rules and even earn rewards for reporting such offences. Under a new initiative, citizens can photograph traffic violations and submit them directly to police through the Civilian Reports feature of the Indore Traffic Saathi mobile app.

The traffic management police have introduced the initiative to encourage public participation in improving road safety and ensuring better compliance with traffic regulations across the city.

According to traffic police, citizens who witness motorists breaking traffic rules can capture photographs of the violations using their mobile phones and upload them through the app.

The information will be forwarded to traffic police for examination and verification. Appropriate action will be taken against violators only after the submitted details have been verified.

To encourage greater public participation, traffic police have introduced a reward system for citizens actively reporting violations.

Outstanding citizens providing useful information about traffic offences will be recognised and rewarded every week.

The initiative aims to encourage residents not only to follow traffic regulations themselves but also to help promote responsible driving behaviour among others.

Police believe public involvement can strengthen traffic monitoring efforts and contribute to a safer and more disciplined road environment.

Traffic police clarified that photographs and reports submitted through the Civilian Reports feature will undergo scrutiny before any action is initiated against motorists.

Residents can download the Indore Traffic Saathi app by scanning the designated QR code or accessing Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Traffic police have appealed to citizens to follow traffic rules, encourage others to do the same and actively participate in making the city's roads safer.

The initiative seeks to make residents active partners in traffic management rather than limiting road safety enforcement to police personnel alone.