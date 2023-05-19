 Rajasthan BJP launches slogan writing campaign to boost outreach
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
Chittorgarh: In view of the upcoming state assembly polls, BJP nagar mandal has launched slogan writing campaign from Kumbha Nagar town of Chittorgarh on Thursday.

Party media in-charge Manoj Parikh said that president of BJP’s Rajasthan unit CP Joshi ex-Cabinet minister Shreechanda Kriplani, MLA Chandrabhan Singh Akya, district president Gautam Dak and city chief Sagar Soni also attended the launch function.

The campaign was launched by Joshi by leaders drawing party symbol (Lotus flower) on walls. Addressing party workers, he said that wall slogan writing campaign was a part of mega campaign before the forthcoming state elections to boost outreach activities in each booth and strengthen the organization.

The campaign aims at exposing Congress government’s anti people, anti welfare policies and strengthens weaker booths.

city chief SagarSoni said that the slogan writing campaign would reach all booths of Nagar Mandal, exposing misrule of Congress Government running in the state.

General secretary Omprakash Sharma, Sunil Menariya, Deepak Sharma, Jeewan Choudhary and others were present.

