Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Ratlam Cop For Accepting ₹50K Bribe | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Head Constable Tapesh Gosai, posted at the Industrial Area police station in Ratlam, on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Investigators also found that the accused had earlier accepted Rs 10,000 from the complainant and had allegedly demanded a total bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh.

Sharafat Sheikh, of Bhilwara, Rajasthan, lodged a complaint stating that Gosai had demanded money in exchange for relief, protection from assault and legal assistance in a fraud case registered against his brother, Liaqat, at the Industrial Area police station. Ratlam police have already arrested Liaqat in connection with the case.

During the investigation, a four-member police team from Ratlam, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector, travelled to Bhilwara, Rajasthan, on Sunday along with Liaqat and stayed at a hotel near the Circuit House.

The ACB verified Sheikh's complaint and planned a trap operation for Monday.

According to the complaint, Gosai threatened the complainant with serious consequences if he failed to pay the bribe.

He allegedly threatened to parade Sheikh's 70-year-old brother through Bhilwara in handcuffs, damaging the family's social standing, and warned of implicating relatives in cybercrime cases and having them assaulted in custody.

A team led by Bhilwara ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Narpat Singh Charan executed the trap and apprehended Gosai while he accepted Rs 50,000.

Officials recovered the bribe amount from his possession. The ACB has registered a case against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and has initiated further legal proceedings.