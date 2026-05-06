Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Meghalaya Govt Seeks Sonam's Bail Cancellation At High Court

Meghalaya Govt Moves High Court Seeking Quashuing Of Sonam Raghuvanshi’s Bail |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Meghalaya government has approached the Meghalaya High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi.

After hearing initial submissions, the High Court directed the state to issue notice to Sonam. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on May 12.

Court finds procedural lapse in Sonam’s arrest

In its plea, the state argued that the Sessions Court in East Khasi Hills failed to properly consider the seriousness of the crime and its impact on justice while granting bail. It said the charges are grave and require strict judicial scrutiny.

Notably, Sonam was granted bail on April 27 by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Judicial) in Shillong, nearly a year after her arrest.

The court had pointed out procedural lapses in her arrest, including missing checkmarks in the ‘grounds of arrest’ document and mention of an incorrect legal provision under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The court also noted that she was not clearly informed about being arrested under Section 103(1) of the BNS, a more serious charge. The court also rejected the claim that it was merely a clerical error.

It further observed that there was no record to show she had legal representation when she was first produced before a Ghazipur court on June 9, 2025.

On Tuesday (May 5), the Meghalaya High Court issued a notice to Sonam Raghuvanshi after the state challenged her bail. The court has not cancelled the bail yet but has asked the government to formally inform the accused about the petition.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 12.