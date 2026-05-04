Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Court To Hear Bail Pleas Of Three Suspects Today | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Shillong Sessions Court is scheduled to hear the bail petitions of three suspects linked to the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case on Monday. The suspects, Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi, filed their respective applications earlier on Friday.

Meanwhile, the victim's family is working closely with legal counsel to ensure the bail pleas are rejected. Beyond opposing the current applications, the family is also preparing a challenge to the bail granted to the prime suspect, Sonam Raghuvanshi, who was previously granted bail.

According to Raja Raghuvanshi’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, the family is currently coordinating with their lawyers to secure the case diary and other vital evidence.

"We have consulted our lawyers and are committed to ensuring the bail petitions of all three suspects are denied," Raghuvanshi said. "We are also in the process of gathering the case diary and necessary documentation from the police to petition the Meghalaya High Court for the cancellation of Sonam’s bail. We expect to file that challenge within two weeks once all documents are secured."

Raj Kushwaha is also likely to file another bail petition, as his earlier bail petition was rejected without addressing the merits of the application.