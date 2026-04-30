Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Court Decision On Raj Kushwaha’s Bail Expected On May 1 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case is back in the spotlight as the Shillong police face scrutiny over a sluggish trial. Despite the proceedings beginning in November 2025, the prosecution has presented only four of 90 witnesses listed over the past six months. The trial was also halted since February 2026, following the submission of a supplementary chargesheet by the police.

Meanwhile, the court has reserved its judgement on the bail plea of the alleged mastermind, Raj Kushwaha, with a decision expected on Friday. The trial has reportedly been stalled for the last two months, raising serious questions about the investigation's efficiency. Shillong Police had previously pledged a robust and impartial trial to ensure swift justice for the Indore-based transporter. However, the suspect, Sonam, being released on bail after just 11 months, shocked many.

Sonam’s legal freedom can also be challenged in the upper courts. The family of Raghuvanshi has prepared to file an appeal to the High Court to cancel her bail, particularly regarding procedural amendments. While she remains under strict conditions, prohibited from leaving Shillong or tampering with evidence, any violation or a successful High Court appeal could result in her being returned to judicial custody.