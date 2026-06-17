Raipuria Police Crack Three Theft Cases; Two Arrested, Property Worth ₹5.20 Lakh Recovered | Representative image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Raipuria police solved three separate cases of theft and robbery, arrested two accused, and recovered stolen property worth approximately Rs 5.20 lakh.

The cases included a house burglary, a temple theft and a robbery in the Raipuria police station limits.

According to police, the first incident occurred on Dec 21, 2025, in Jhaknawda, where burglars entered a locked house through the roof while the family was away at a fair.

They allegedly broke open a locker and stole around Rs 50,000 in cash along with gold and silver jewellery.

In another case, unidentified persons entered the Ram Temple at Semrod village on March 17, 2026, posing as devotees and allegedly stole two silver crowns, a silver canopy and a silver chain from the deity.

The third incident took place on April 26, when a man carrying Rs 75,000 to purchase goats was robbed in Bani village.

Following a technical investigation and intelligence inputs, police obtained production warrants for accused Anand Gurjar (25) and Farid Hussain (30), both residents of Jhaknawda, who were lodged in Sailana jail in connection with another theft case.

During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to the three crimes. Police recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs found lakh, temple valuables worth Rs one lakh and Rs 20,000 cash.

Two other co-accused had already been arrested and are lodged in Jhabua jail. Police announced cash rewards for the investigating team for the successful operation.