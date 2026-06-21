Rain Exposes Drainage Failure; Shops Flooded Near Temple In Hatpipliya | FP photo

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): A brief spell of rain on Saturday afternoon exposed shortcomings in the town’s drainage system. In the absence of a functioning drainage system, areas near Ramdev Temple and Old Bus Stand were completely waterlogged.

Locals were distressed after accumulated dirty drain water entered nearby shops of local traders. They spent hours removing the accumulated water and restoring normal conditions.

According to locals, the drain in front of the Ramdev Temple has remained clogged for several days. As a result, wastewater continuously overflowed onto the road.

When rain fell on Saturday, the water quickly filled potholes and low-lying sections of the road before flowing toward nearby commercial establishments.

Local businessman Rajendra Maheshwari said the drain in front of his shop has been blocked for a long time.

He said that even light rainfall causes drain water to flow directly into his shop. After Saturday’s rain, he and others worked for several hours to pump out the dirty drainage water.

Maheshwari said the problem recurs during every rainy spell and affects several nearby shops. He added that despite repeated difficulties, a permanent solution to the drainage issue has yet to be implemented.