Railways Doubles Minimum Penalty For Ticketless Travel To Rs 500 | Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Railways has doubled the minimum penalty for ticketless and irregular travel from Rs 250 to Rs 500 under revised provisions of the Railways Act, 1989, which came into effect on June 19.

The revised penalties were notified by the Ministry of Railways under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026.

The changes also provide for enhanced fines for trespassing, unauthorised hawking, entering coaches reserved for women without permission, disobeying instructions issued by railway staff and other violations.

Officials of the Ratlam Railway Division said the revised penalties are intended to improve compliance with railway regulations, discourage ticketless and irregular travel and promote safer and more disciplined railway operations.

According to the railway administration, penalty amounts had remained unchanged for several years and have now been revised to reflect present-day requirements.

Under the amended provisions, the minimum excess charge under Section 137 for travelling or attempting to travel without a valid ticket has been increased from Rs 250 to 500.

The minimum additional charge under Section 138 for irregular travel has also been raised to Rs 500.

Railway authorities believe the stricter penalties will help curb violations, improve facilities for genuine passengers and strengthen safety and discipline across railway premises.