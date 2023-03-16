Railway station revamp: Tender process begins

Indore Railway Station |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The process of issuing a tender for redevelopment of the city railway station about Rs 900 crore is likely to be issued before the end of this month.

Western Railway has sent the Railway Station Redevelopment Project to the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA). Now RLDA will send the tender of the project to Ratlam Railway Division this month, which will be tested and issued. The Railway has set a target to issue the tender for the station redevelopment before March-end.

Recently, formal approval has been taken from all stakeholder agencies by giving a presentation of the project in a meeting of top officers of district administration, IMC and public representatives. Under the project of redevelopment of the city railway station, which cost would be around Rs 900 cr., a new Rail Overbridge in place of the existing Shastri bridge will be built.

Apart from this, the length of four platforms will also be expanded. Apart from this, a new terminal building and walkway, many modern facilities would be added. Along with the main station, an island platform will also be developed. Official sources informed here on Thursday that by next week, the tender will be received from RLDA to Ratlam division, after which necessary changes will be made and the tender will be issued by March 31. The Railways will invite tenders for the work till June 15 and then hand over the work.