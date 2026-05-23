Railway Protection Force Conducts Railway Safety Awareness Drive In Suwasra

Suwasra (Madhya Pradesh): Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted a safety awareness campaign at Suwasra railway station on Saturday to educate passengers about railway safety rules and prevent accidents caused by unsafe travel practices.

During the campaign, RPF personnel advised passengers not to cross railway tracks while trains were moving and urged them to use safe routes within the station premises. Despite repeated warnings, several passengers were seen crossing the tracks amid train movement, prompting officials to initiate punitive action against violators for breaching railway safety regulations.

The awareness drive was led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Rakesh Tiwari along with his team from Shamgarh RPF station. Officials gathered passengers at the station and briefed them on various safety measures to avoid accidents and ensure secure travel.

Passengers were advised not to rush into the same coach while boarding trains and instead use separate compartments to avoid overcrowding. They were also warned against trusting strangers, accepting food items from unknown persons, and touching suspicious objects found on railway premises. Officials instructed passengers to immediately inform railway authorities about any suspicious items or activity noticed at the station.