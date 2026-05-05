Railway Platform To Transport Fly Ash Inaugurated At Sant Singaji Thermal Power Project In Mundi | FP Photo

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): A newly constructed railway platform for fly ash transport was inaugurated at Sant Singaji Thermal Power Project in Dongalia under the Government of India’s Gati Shakti project.

Chief Engineer Production JC Junwal inaugurated the platform with a puja in the presence of officials, employees and representatives of the construction company and Kaneria Group.

The event marked the placement of the first container rack on the platform by Kaneria Building Solutions, Gujarat. Fly ash will now be loaded into specially designed shipping containers using Kalmar machines, enabling pollution-free bulk transport by rail to users across the country.

The 630-metre railway platform was built at a cost of approximately Rs 15 crore and completed within the stipulated time. Earlier, fly ash was transported by road in bulkers or by rail in tarpaulin-covered containers, which caused pollution. The new system is expected to ensure cleaner transport and improve fly ash utilisation by enabling supply to distant locations at lower cost.

The platform was developed under the guidance of MPPGCL managing director Manjeet Singh, technical director Subodh Nigam, commercial director Milind Bhandarkar and executive director Abhishek Jain. Senior officials and company representatives were present at the inauguration.