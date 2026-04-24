Raid Uncovers 3k Litres Ghee Made Using Animal Fat In Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, 2 Held |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A raid on an illegal ghee factory in Khandwa district led to the recovery of around 3,350 litres of adulterated ghee, prepared using animal fat.

The operation was carried out by City Magistrate Bajrang Bahadur, along with Municipal Deputy Commissioner Sachin Sitole and CSP Abhinav Barange, said officials on Friday.

The factory was located near Begum Park in Imlipura and had been running since 2015. During the raid, officials found 69 tin containers and nine blue drums filled with fat-mixed ghee.

Large amounts of animal fat and cattle hides were also found stacked inside the premises. Four trucks belonging to the Municipal Corporation were used to transport the seized material to a secure location. Cattle remains were also found in three other trucks at the site.

Two men, Anwar Qureshi and his associate Shakeel Qureshi, were detained on the spot. Police are currently questioning both of them. Their call records are also being reviewed to identify the full network involved in the operation.

The raid came after repeated complaints from residents, who had been raising the issue for a long time. They claimed that hundreds of cattle were brought to the factory daily and slaughtered there. Despite sending written complaints to the police and administration several times, no action was taken until now.

Residents also said that the foul smell from the factory has been causing illness among children and the elderly in the area. Health problems, including cholera-like symptoms, have been reported. Locals alleged that a Health Department team had visited earlier but did nothing.

Khandwa City Magistrate Bajrang Bahadur Singh said a resident complained about illegal animal slaughter and fat extraction inside a house, causing foul odor. A Municipal Corporation team raided the site, uncovering an illegal unit. Investigation is underway.

Khandwa MLA Kanchan Tanve, along with BJP leaders, visited the site and alleged brutal cattle slaughter. She said the matter would be raised with the Chief Minister.

Samples of the ghee and animal remains have been sent to a laboratory. Magistrate Bajrang Bahadur said the exact source of the fat will be known only after the lab report. Action under the National Security Act is also being considered against the suspects.