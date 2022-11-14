Rahul Gandhi’s yatra: Congress preparations gather steam

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is set to enter the state next week, all wings of the Congress in the state have intensified their preparations to make it a success. The Youth Congress has prepared an invitation letter which will be distributed across the city to seek people’s support for the yatra.

City Youth Congress president Ramiz Khan said, “We’ve prepared an invitation letter which will be distributed to the people to invite them to take part in the yatra. Besides distributing the invitation letter, we’ll also disturbe ‘Peele Chawal’ as a ritual of invitation. We’ll distribute over 50,000 invitations across the city.” He claimed the party was not concerned about the political gains of the yatra, but that it is meant to “connect people with each other” and to “eliminate hatred between communities, castes, and religions”.

“We appeal to the youths of the city to take part in the yatra to show their support for the cause for which Rahul Gandhi has taken out the yatra of over 3,000 kilometres,” he said.

Ensure discipline in yatra: Karnataka’s Cong chief

Karnataka’s Congress chief DK Shivakumar has appealed to Congressmen to ensure discipline in the yatra. He met the city’s Congress leaders and activists during his transit visit to Ujjain. He also shared his experience of the yatra. Various Congress leaders, including former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, Vikrant Bhuriya, Satyanarayan Patel, Shobha Ojha, Rajesh Choukse, Santosh Gautam, Amit Chourasiya and others welcomed Shivakumar