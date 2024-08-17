Quick Getaway In Indore: Daulat Baroda Lake, The Tranquil & Glittering Lake With Lotuses | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The gentle ripple of the water, combined with the vibrant flora surrounding the lake, creating a soothing ambience awaits you at Daulat Baroda Lake also known as Chhoti Gulawat. Early mornings and late afternoons, when the sun casts a golden glow over the lake, offer especially breathtaking views.

Those moments make it an ideal spot for leisurely strolls, photography, and moments of quiet reflection. Forty kilometres from Free Press, AB Road, the lake is easily accessible for a day-long trip on bicycles, bikes or car.

Travel enthusiasts prof Manoj Mishra, banker Devashish Mandal (Banker), prof Suresh Kumar Paswan and dentist Dr Jyotsna Waliya visited this gorgeous lake and shared glimpses from their trip for our readers.

How to reach the lake?

Starting Point: Free Press, Indore Begin by heading east on Free Press Road. LIG Link Rd to Khajrana Main Rd Take LIG Link Road to Khajrana Main Road in Multani Colony. This should take about 6 minutes and cover approximately 2.2 kilometres. Garipipliya Rd and Semliya Chau Rd From Khajrana Main Road, follow Garipipliya Road and then Semliya Chau Road.

This route will take you from Bicholi Mardana, then Kanadia to Begam Khedi and Sahu Khedi. It will take approximately 32 minutes and cover around 17.5 kilometres. Arriving Near Baroda Daulat Once you reach the Baroda Daulat square, turn right. Destination Continue straight and pass by Jay Mata Di Mandir, which will be on your left. The final stretch to Daulat Baroda Lake should take about 2 minutes and cover roughly 300 meters.

Features and Attractions Natural Beauty: The lake is surrounded by well-maintained gardens and greenery, providing a peaceful setting for relaxation and enjoyment. Walking Trails: There are pathways around the lake ideal for walking, jogging, or leisurely strolls while enjoying the views. Boating: The lake offers boating facilities, allowing visitors to enjoy a ride on the water and take in the scenery from a different perspective.

Picnic Areas: Designated picnic spots are available where families and friends can gather and enjoy meals by the lake. Bird Watching: The area around the lake can be a good spot for bird watching, as various local and migratory birds may be observed. +Box 3 //Facilities Restrooms: Basic restroom facilities are typically available. Parking: There are parking facilities near the lake for visitors. Seating: Benches and seating areas are available around the lake.