Questions Raised Over Functioning Of Private Pathology In Petlawad | Representative image

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Serious questions have been raised over the functioning of private pathology laboratories in Petlawad after allegations of major discrepancies in test reports and non-compliance with government regulations.

In September 2024, the Madhya Pradesh Health Department directed that pathology laboratories can only operate under the supervision of qualified pathologists holding postgraduate degrees or diplomas in pathology after MBBS.

Amargarh Sarpanch Pintu Singh Bhuria alleged that many private laboratories in the tribal region are not following these norms, leading to exploitation of poor patients.

He cited a case involving Patidar Diagnostic, where blood tests of a patient conducted within 24 hours reportedly showed significant variations.

According to the reports, haemoglobin levels increased from 7.9 gm to 11.02 gm, while RBC and platelet counts also showed substantial differences.

Bhuria claimed such drastic changes were medically improbable and demanded an investigation. He lodged complaints with the CBMO, police and tehsildar.

Petlawad Civil Hospital BMO Dr ML Chopra said only a few laboratories, including Choyal Hospital, Ma Hospital, Suman Hospital, Agarwal Hospital and Jain Pathology, have departmental approval.

An inquiry team has been constituted to investigate the complaint, and inspections of other laboratories will also be conducted.