Quality Flaws Found In Bagli Multi-Crore Revenue Building | FP Photo

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): A multi-crore revenue building under construction at Bagli headquarters has come under scrutiny following allegations of poor construction quality.

The issue surfaced after members of the Bagli Bar Association submitted a complaint to collector Rituraj Singh, seeking an investigation into the construction work.

Following the complaint, the Collector constituted a district-level inspection team, which visited the site and examined pillars, construction materials and technical standards.

During the inspection, engineers conducted strength tests on under-construction pillars. Sources said quality deficiencies were found at multiple locations. Samples of construction materials have been collected and a report is being prepared for senior officials.

Residents have also demanded strict monitoring of rural construction projects and called for transparency in the investigation.

Discussions regarding alleged protection for the contractor have also intensified locally, though no official confirmation has been issued so far.

The administration is expected to take further action after submission of the final inspection report.

Three held for brandishing guns online

Garoth police arrested three men for allegedly brandishing firearms in a viral social media video and seized an illegal country-made pistol, live cartridges, two air guns and a vehicle during the operation.

According to police, a video showing several persons waving guns while making reels outside a liquor shop at Khadawda went viral on social media and WhatsApp groups. Acting swiftly, Garoth police formed a team to identify the individuals seen in the footage.

The accused were identified as Kamal Singh (32), a resident of Kundla Khurd, Vinod (35), a resident of Baramasi and Balmukund (45), a resident of Barkheda Uda. Based on a tip-off, police intercepted the trio near Semrol village on the Baramasi-Narayani road.

During the search, police recovered one illegal country-made pistol with two live cartridges, two air guns and the black Scorpio vehicle used by the accused. A case under the Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is underway.